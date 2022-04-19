Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.