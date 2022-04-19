Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JPT stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

