Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
JPT stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $26.40.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.
