Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Update

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altium from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Altium stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. Altium has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.11.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

