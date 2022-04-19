Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Drops By 27.7%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,337,300 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 1,848,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.3 days.
Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $46.10.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.
