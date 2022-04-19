Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,374,900 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 1,764,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Anima has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on Anima from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Anima Holding SpA is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

