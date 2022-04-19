First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69.

Get First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.