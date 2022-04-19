DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DALS opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALS. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 404,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

