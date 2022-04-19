First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

