Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
OTCMKTS DKLRF opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Decklar Resources has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.
Decklar Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
