Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS DKLRF opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Decklar Resources has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Get Decklar Resources alerts:

Decklar Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decklar Resources Inc, an independent international oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in Nigeria and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It focuses on appraisal and development in the West African region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decklar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decklar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.