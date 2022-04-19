Financial Review: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) vs. RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brightcove and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove 2.56% 7.40% 3.43% RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brightcove and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 2 1 0 2.33 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brightcove currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 176.29%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Risk and Volatility

Brightcove has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brightcove and RESAAS Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $211.09 million 1.47 $5.40 million $0.13 57.54 RESAAS Services $490,000.00 71.64 -$2.08 million ($0.05) -9.60

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services. RESAAS Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brightcove beats RESAAS Services on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and Virtual Events Experience, a platform to create customized, live, and virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

RESAAS Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

RESAAS Services Inc. develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. It serves multiple listing services (MLSs), franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

