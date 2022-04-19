Analyzing SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) & Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM)

SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ – Get Rating) and Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SITO Mobile and Points.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Points.com $370.01 million 0.66 -$340,000.00 ($0.03) -541.33

SITO Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Points.com.

Volatility & Risk

SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points.com has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SITO Mobile and Points.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Points.com 0 0 3 0 3.00

Points.com has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.68%. Given Points.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Points.com is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares SITO Mobile and Points.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A Points.com -0.09% -0.01% N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Points.com shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Points.com beats SITO Mobile on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITO Mobile (Get Rating)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumers and presents information and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. On October 8, 2020, SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. It is in joint administration with SITO Mobile Solutions, Inc.

About Points.com (Get Rating)

Points.com Inc. provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

