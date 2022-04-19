Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $276.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.67 and a 200-day moving average of $320.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.20 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.87.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

