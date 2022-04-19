Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY22 guidance at $1.37-1.45 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BDN opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 950.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDN. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

