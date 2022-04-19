Boston Beer (SAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Boston Beer to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $357.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.20. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $342.74 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $442.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $718.07.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Boston Beer by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boston Beer by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.