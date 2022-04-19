Forestar Group (FOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.60 million for the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOR stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.91. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Forestar Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forestar Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth $329,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Forestar Group (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

