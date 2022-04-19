Landstar System (LSTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q1 guidance at $2.70-2.80 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.55. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSTR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.77.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 232,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,684,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Landstar System by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,695,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Landstar System by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

