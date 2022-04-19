Baker Hughes (BKR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Baker Hughes to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BKR opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.97 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,110,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,906,000 after purchasing an additional 183,846 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,443,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,849,000 after purchasing an additional 731,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,618,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,930,000 after purchasing an additional 189,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

