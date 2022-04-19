Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOMB opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,749,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,211,000 after buying an additional 151,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,050,000 after purchasing an additional 173,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 99,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

