AT&T (T) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. AT&T has set its FY22 guidance at $3.10-3.15 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

