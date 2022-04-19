Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

