StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 92.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

