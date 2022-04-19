Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $50.19 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 11.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 1,335.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.