Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,200,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $71.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.22.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

