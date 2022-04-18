Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$17.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$12.93 and a 52 week high of C$17.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$370.81 million and a PE ratio of 9.91.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

