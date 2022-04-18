The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

North West stock opened at C$36.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.47. North West has a one year low of C$32.90 and a one year high of C$40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWC. TD Securities raised their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

