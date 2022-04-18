Compass Diversified to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Shares of CODI opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Compass Diversified’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CODI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,813,000 after buying an additional 96,834 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 218,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

