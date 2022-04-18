Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,689 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 50.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

IP stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.