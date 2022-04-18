Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.03 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period.

VICI opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

