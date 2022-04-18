Advisor Partners LLC Buys 395 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

Shares of CBOE opened at $117.33 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

