Analysts Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Price Target at $51.22

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMP opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

