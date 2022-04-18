IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 249.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.36%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 1,043.01%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

