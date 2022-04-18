IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 546.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $87.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.