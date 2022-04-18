Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 268.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after buying an additional 195,288 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

PSX opened at $82.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

