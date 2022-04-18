IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

