IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.29.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $238.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.00 and a 200-day moving average of $247.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.61 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

