International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after buying an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $113,916,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 99.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,144,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,004,000 after buying an additional 569,959 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $125.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.42. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

