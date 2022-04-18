Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 1,500 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 92.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 134,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2,003.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,340,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Service Co. International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

NYSE SCI opened at $70.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

