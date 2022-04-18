Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 1,500 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI opened at $70.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

