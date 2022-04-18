Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.15.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.