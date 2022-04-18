Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 800 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.