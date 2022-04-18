IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $86.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

