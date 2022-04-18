Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,396 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $163.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $164.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.48.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

