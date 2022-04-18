Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $143.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.10.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

