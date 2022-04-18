Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Raised to $65.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SON. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of SON stock opened at $63.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

