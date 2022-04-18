IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rambus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Rambus by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Rambus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $323,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,432 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.81 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

