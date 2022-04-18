IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.