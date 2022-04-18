IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.95.

Shares of APTV opened at $107.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average is $147.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

