IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,013 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 57,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $171.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

