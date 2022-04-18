Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 48,310 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $761.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

