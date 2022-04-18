IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Uniti Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.38 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

